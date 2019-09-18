Altus woman pleads in malnourishment death of father

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Altus woman has pleaded to abuse by a caretaker for the death of her elderly father who authorities said died from malnourishment after she withheld food, water and medical care.

Linda Carol Moore, 59, entered a blind plea yesterday which means she will leave her verdict and sentencing up to the judge.

A hearing has been set for November 25, 2019.

Moore had originally been charged with murder but prosecutors determined they could not try her for that.

Abuse by a caretaker carries a maximum penalty of 10 years.

Authorities said Ike Moore was found March 4, in a chair, covered in his own feces.

They said he had died about a week earlier.

The affidavit stated, “Mr. Moore suffered malnourishment so severe that the protein levels in his body dropped to where the fluids in his body literally seeped out through his skin.”

It also stated the neglect resulted in the victim going from ambulatory to non-ambulatory, and coherent to non-coherent.