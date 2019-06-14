Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month: the Longest Day fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) On June 21, the longest day of the year, thousands of people from around the world will come together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through an activity of their choice.

Together, they use their creativity and passion to raise funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

In Wichita Falls, the Alzheimer’s Association will be participating a little earlier on Saturday, June 15, from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. They will be doing a 200 mile ride on the WF Circle Trail. The main spot will be at the Lake Wichita Park Picnic Shelter at the end of Fairway Blvd.

