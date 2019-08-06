Amarillo man sentenced in Wichita County on human trafficking charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than a year after his arrest an Amarillo man charged with human trafficking is sentenced to ten years in prison.

In March of 2018, Jirehn Lamarr Curtis Jr., 22, was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop by Electra police.

Passengers in the car were dropped off at a motel because none of them had a drivers license.

Police said two of the three women in the car were 17-years-old.

A DPS special agent found the girls’ photos on a website called “backpage”, used to offer sexual services.

The underage girls were taken to Patsy’s House in Wichita Falls for interviews.

The DPS agent retrieved information from Curtis’ cell phone leading them to messages with people regarding pricing, locations and what is allowed sexually during visits with females.

Officers said Curtis admitted arranging for one of the girls to have sex telling them he always stood outside with a knife when the girl performed sexual acts because he knew it could be dangerous.

Curtis entered a guilty plea in 78th district court and will spend 98 days in the Wichita County jail for a drug possession charge, running concurrently with the 10-year sentence for trafficking.