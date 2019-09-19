Amazon accepting cash payments through Western Union

(KFDX/KJTL) — Amazon says it will now accept cash payments from U.S. customers with the help of Western Union.

The online retailer announced shoppers in the U.S. can now use its payment plan called ‘amazon paycode’ starting Wednesday.

With the plan, customers can select to receive a code and a number when they check out online.

They can then use that code to pay cash for their purchases at a local Western Union.

Amazon says the shopper has 24-hours to send the money.

There are no extra fees for either service.