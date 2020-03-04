Amazon employee tests positive for coronavirus

FILE – This Monday, July 8, 2019 file photo shows the Amazon Fulfillment warehouse in Shakopee, Minn. Amazon is on the hunt for workers. The online shopping giant is looking to fill more than 30,000 vacant jobs by early next year, and is holding job fairs across the country next week to find candidates. The job fairs will take place Sept. 17, 2019 in six U.S. cities: Arlington, Virginia; Boston; Chicago; Dallas, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; and Seattle. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

SEATTLE (KING) — An Amazon employee at Seattle’s South Lake Union headquarters has tested positive for coronavirus, the company announced Tuesday.

In an email sent to workers based in Seattle and Bellevue, the company said an employee went home sick on Tuesday, February 25th and has not returned to work since.

Amazon officials said they learned Tuesday that the employee had tested positive for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The company did not announce or indicate any building closures or changes to operations because of the affected employee.

Amazon said they notified employees known to have had close contact with the worker, and defined close contact as being within six feet or closer over a prolonged amount of time.

