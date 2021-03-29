AMBER Alert: 14-year-old North Texas girl believed to be in ‘grave or immediate danger’

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen March 24 in North Texas, and authorities believe she’s in “grave or immediate danger.”
Authorities are looking for Lexus Nichole Gray and the person they believe is connected with her abduction, Justin Shaun Gray. Authorities say they were last seen March 24 in Point, Texas, which is on U.S. Highway 69 about 64 miles east of Dallas.
Lexus is described as:
- White girl
- 14 years old
- 5’6″
- 160 pounds
- Blonde hair
- Hazel eyes
- Has a nose ring
Justin, the suspect, is described as:
- White man
- 40 years old
- 6’1″
- Black hair
- Hazel eyes
- Scar on his chin and left arms
- Tattoos on abdomen, chest, left arm, right hand, left wrist, left foreman and under right arm
If anyone knows anything about the whereabouts of them, they should call 911 or contact the Rains County Sheriff’s Office at 903-473-3181.