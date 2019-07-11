Man arrested in connection with death of 18-month-old Dallas boy

Update: One man is in custody in connection to the death of a Dallas 18-month-old.

The man accused of felony injury to a child in connection with the death of a missing 18-month-old Dallas boy told police the child was unresponsive after being swaddled tightly to restrict his movement. The man admitted to police to putting the boy’s body in a dumpster, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Dallas police said Thursday afternoon they recovered the remains of a small child from a landfill Thursday morning, and that while those remains have not been positively identified they believe them to be 18-month-old Cedrick Jackson, 27.

Johnson is the boyfriend of the aunt of the boy who had custody of the child.

The statewide Amber Alert for a missing Dallas boy has been discontinued, DPS officials confirmed at about noon Thursday. Meanwhile, the search continues for an 18-month-old boy last seen after he was put to bed at home Tuesday night.

Several media outlets reported Thursday morning that the boy was dead, however Dallas police have not confirmed that information and they told NBC 5 they have not recovered a body.

Dallas police said they expect to update the public at a news conference later in the day, however they have not confirmed a time for that update.

Child Protective Services confirmed to NBC 5 Thursday that six children, from ages 6 to 10, have been removed from the home where the boy was living with his aunt, Crystal Jackson. CPS said two of the children belonged to the missing boy’s aunt and the other four belonged to her boyfriend.

Cedrick Jackson had been placed in temporary custody of his aunt by CPS, Maj. Max Geron, acting commander over Criminal Investigations Bureau of the Dallas Police Department, said Wednesday. According to Geron, she said she put him to bed sometime after 11 p.m. and discovered him missing when she went to check on him at 6 a.m. the following morning. She then called 911. An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon with police saying the boy was believed to be in danger.

A child who lives in the same apartment described someone who looked like a relative take Jackson at some point during the night, police said.

A person matching that description was located by police, but the boy was not in his possession. The man was arrested on unrelated warrants was being held in the Keller jail before being transferred to the Garland jail Thursday morning on an outstanding warrant unrelated to child’s disappearance.

“The child said it looked like this relative. That individual is a black male, 5-foot-7-inches tall, 180 to 190 pounds, about 47-years-old. I will tell you at this point, we don’t know if that suspect is the person in custody in Keller or if we’re looking for a separate suspect that happens to match that description,” Geron said.

Police questioned Jackson’s parents and his aunt at Dallas police headquarters Wednesday.

“As a mother, it’s the scariest feeling in the world. It’s really scary, and I just want him to be safe. I want him to know wherever he is that I love him. We love him, and we hope that he’s safe,” said DiShundra Thomas, Jackson’s mother.

Dallas police asked the FBI for assistance in the case and they are now helping in the investigation.