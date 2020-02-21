Amber Alert issued for Tennessee toddler last seen in December

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 15-month-old they believe is in imminent danger.

Evelyn Boswell has not been seen since December.

“The day before yesterday a family member of this missing child reported in a department of children’s services referral about the child being missing,” said Captain Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the disappearance of Evelyn Boswell is complicated, and they’re still working to determine why her parents didn’t report it earlier.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said the child’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, has been involved in the investigation along with the father, Ethan Perry, who is active duty in the U.S. military, stationed in Louisiana.

