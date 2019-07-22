Amber Alert: North Texas girl believed to be in grave danger

UPDATE: A 10-year-old girl is safe and unharmed after being abducted by her father in Pilot Point Friday afternoon, police say.

William Boerner, 33, was charged Monday morning in the kidnapping of Halley Boerner.

The two were found in his pickup truck in the Little Elm area at about 2 a.m. Monday, shortly after an Amber Alert was issued for the girl’s disappearance.

———————————————–

PILOT POINT, Texas (KTSM) — A statewide Amber Alert was issued for a 10-year-old North Texas girl who was abducted late Sunday night and is believed to be in grave danger.

Texas Department of Public Safety issued an alert for Halley Boerner, a 10-year-old girl described as 4’11” tall, 85 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen with William Boerner, 33, described as a white male, 5’9″ tall, weighing 175 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. Boerner has a prior criminal history in the State of Texas and should not be approached.

Boerner is driving a white, 1998, GMC Pickup Truck with plumbing logos on the side. The truck has Texas license plate number GKC8834. They were last seen in Pilot Point, Texas north of Denton, near the Oklahoma state line.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, please call the Pilot Point Police Department at 940-536-8423 or call 911.