AMBER ALERT: North Texas teen feared to be in grave danger

FAIRVIEW, TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a North Texas teen.

According to Fairview Police, Hayley Giandoni, 14, was last seen Saturday, December 14, in Fairview.

Giandoni is described as a white female, 5’4″, brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.

Police believe Giandoni is in grave or immediate danger, but do not have a description of the vehicle or identity of the suspect.

Giandoni was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Stonehinge Dr, Fairview, Texas, which is just north of Dallas.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call 911 or the Fairview Police Department at 972-886-4211.