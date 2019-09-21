American drowns after proposing to his girlfriend underwater in Tanzania

News
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — A Louisiana man has drowned after proposing to his girlfriend underwater while the couple was vacationing in Tanzania.

Steven Weber and Kenesha Antoine were staying in Pemba Island, CNN affiliate WBRZ reports, in a wooden cabin with a bedroom submerged beneath the ocean surface off the east coast of Africa.

Weber proposed on Thursday by swimming underwater and holding a handwritten note against the bedroom windows, according to a video Antoine posted Friday on Facebook, before presenting a ring.

The note, which Weber had placed inside a transparent plastic bag, read, “I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you. BUT…Everything I love about you I love more EVERY DAY! Will you please be my WIFE,” the note continued. “Marry me???”

But Weber failed to return to the surface, Antoine said in a subsequent Facebook post.

“You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, ‘Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!’ ” she wrote.

“We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruelest twist of fate imaginable,” Antoine continued. “I will try to take solace in the fact that we enjoyed the most amazing bucket list experiences these past few days, and that we both were so happy and absolutely giddy with excitement in our final moments together.”

CNN has reached out to Antoine for comment.

Click here to read the full CNN article.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Caribfest parade brings culture, costumes to MSU's campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caribfest parade brings culture, costumes to MSU's campus"

TxDOT officials help secure car seats with Safety Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "TxDOT officials help secure car seats with Safety Saturday"

Man with 8 burglary charges jailed after another alleged burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man with 8 burglary charges jailed after another alleged burglary"

One person charged with felony terroristic threat in Burkburnett bomb hoax

Thumbnail for the video titled "One person charged with felony terroristic threat in Burkburnett bomb hoax"

Champions hallway in Holliday grows with UIL 2019 overall state champion title

Thumbnail for the video titled "Champions hallway in Holliday grows with UIL 2019 overall state champion title"

88th annual Pioneer Reunion underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "88th annual Pioneer Reunion underway"

22nd annual Caribfest brings Texomans together, island culture to community

Thumbnail for the video titled "22nd annual Caribfest brings Texomans together, island culture to community"

Jailers needed for Wichita Co. Jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jailers needed for Wichita Co. Jail"

Marine veteran receives high honor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marine veteran receives high honor"

Witnesses help stop alleged robber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Witnesses help stop alleged robber"

YMCA Imagination playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCA Imagination playground"

17th artillery reunion

Thumbnail for the video titled "17th artillery reunion"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News