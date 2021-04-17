Amid J&J vaccine pause, Texas to get 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is set to receive 1.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS will give 733,090 first doses to 381 providers in 119 counties. Another 686,640 doses intended to be used as second shots will also be ordered.
Numbers are expected to rise, as more first doses are allocated in the coming days. The weekly allocation table will be updated to reflect those additions early next week, DSHS said.
Another 500,000 first and second doses will arrive at pharmacy locations, federally-qualified health and dialysis centers.
This week, distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was paused due to a rare blood clotting issue. DSHS said nonetheless, 2 million Texans got a shot last week.
The state has administered more than 15.5 million doses so far. Nearly 10 million people have gotten at least one dose, and 6.25 million are fully vaccinated. DSHS reported about 44% of all eligible Texans have gotten at COVID-19 shot, and 28% are fully vaccinated.
A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee is scheduled to meet next Friday to reconsider the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, DSHS said.
Local providers getting doses the week of April 19
Here’s a list of providers within the KXAN viewing area that are set to receive doses next week. No Johnson & Johnson doses were allocated out.
Travis County
|Provider
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|Total
|Austin Diagnostic Clinic Travel Clinic
|–
|1,170
|1,170
|Austin Medical Associates
|100
|–
|100
|Austin Public Health Immunization Program
|300
|–
|300
|BSW Medical Center Lakeway
|300
|–
|300
|Crossover Health Medical Group – Austin
|1,000
|–
|1,000
|East Austin Medicine Shop
|200
|–
|200
|Family Wellness Clinic – UT Austin School Of Nursing
|200
|–
|200
|IDEA Public Schools – Austin Region
|–
|1,170
|1,170
|Lone Star Circle of Care
|600
|–
|600
|Red River Family Practice
|–
|1,170
|1,170
|Texas Department of Criminal Justice Travis County
|100
|–
|100
|Travis County Fire Rescue ESD11
|100
|–
|100
|Austin Regional Clinic
|500
|–
|500
|BRC Healthcare Corporation
|100
|–
|100
|Manor Pharmacy
|100
|–
|100
Williamson County
|Provider
|Modern
|Pfizer
|Total
|Lone Star Circle of Care
|500
|–
|500
|Family Health And Wellness At Lake Aire
|100
|–
|100
|Lake Aire Med Center Senior Health Wellness
|100
|–
|100
|Baylor Scott & White Health MC Round Rock
|–
|1,170
|1,170
|Curative Medical Associates PA
|1,200
|11,700
|12,900
|Seton Circle Of Care Senior Health
|100
|–
|100
|WCCHD Round Rock
|2,000
|–
|2,000
Hays County
|Provider
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|Total
|Hays County Local Health Department
|–
|4,680
|4,680
|BSWH Buda Medical Center
|1,000
|–
|1,000
|Christus Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos
|1,000
|–
|1,000
Bastrop County
|Provider
|Modern
|Pfizer
|Total
|A+ Life Style Medical Group
|2,000
|–
|2,000
|Lone Star Circle of Care
|100
|–
|100
Burnet County
|Provider
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|Total
|Family Wellness Center, P.A.
|100
|–
|100
|BSW Medical Center Marble Falls
|–
|1,170
|1,170
Gillespie County
|Provider
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|Total
|Cornerstone Clinic – Fredericksburg
|200
|–
|200
Lampasas County
|Provider
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|Total
|Lampasas Drug Company
|200
|–
|200
Llano County
|Provider
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|Total
|Corner Drug
|100
|–
|100
Milam County
|Provider
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|Total
|Milam County Health Department
|500
|–
|500
KXAN Intern Hannah Falcon helped contribute data to this report.