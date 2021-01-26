An exclusive sit down interview with Rep. Ronny Jackson

AMARILLO (KAMR/KCIT) — From insurrection to impeachment, it has been a historic start to freshman Congressman Ronny Jackson’s term.

Monday, Congressman Jackson sat down with KAMR’s Jackie Kingston to talk about it all. Breaking some news, that he has been appointed to his first two committees.

Representative Jackson told us that he has been selected for the House Armed Services Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

One of the many topics that Representative Jackson talked to us about was the harrowing day of January sixth as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building as Congress was in the process of verifying the Electoral College. Representative Jackson said it was fight or flight.

“It really was a fight or flight type of situation and if you looked around, there was really nowhere to go. Flight really wasn’t an option. So we really thought fight. We had no idea who was on the other side of the door. We didn’t have phones, we hadn’t been watching tv or anything. We had no idea what was happening,” said Rep. Jackson.

Representative Jackson was not injured and was taken to a secure location.

Then, just a few days later Representative Jackson said he attended both the inauguration of President Joe Biden and the farewell of President Donald Trump, which he called an unusual day.

“The President flew out on the helicopter, landed and come over and talked to the crowd for a little bit and just told everybody thank you and said goodbye. We got straight back in the car, drove straight back to the Capitol, and literally got to the area where the inauguration was taking place about 10 minutes before they stop letting people in,” said Rep. Jackson.

Representative Jackson also added that when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination and the roll-out of vaccines, he said he hopes President Biden and his administration will build on what President Trump accomplished spearheading “Operation Warp Speed” and hopes the new administration will leave the politics out of it.

He capped off the interview by saying he wants to help work and restore election integrity, due to this previous election.

“We have to be able to reassure all Americans on both sides of the aisle that the election was fair and that every single vote counted,” added Rep. Jackson.

To see that full sit down interview with Jackie Kingston, you can go to the story below or watch here: