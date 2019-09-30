OHIO (CNN NEWS) — An Ohio man celebrated his 94th birthday, by jumping out of an airplane.



Leaving his security behind all to take flight.

“Jumping out of a perfectly good airplane.”

Paul Grimme, celebrating 94th birthday, says: “well I hope it’s a good airplane.”

As he suited up, Paul Grimme says there was no fear.



Grimme said, “I’m not nervous at all.”

Because he knew he’d have a guardian angel jumping right there with him.



Grimme says: “your wife will be with you when you jump, but one thing about it- she won’t need a parachute. She’ll be alongside you.”

Paul’s wife passed away in January. Saturday would’ve marked their 75th wedding anniversary.

The jump- just as much for her, as himself, says his granddaughter, taking him skydiving for his 94th birthday.



Granddaughter Tara Kleier, says” “It’s pretty exciting. I’m glad he’s going to do it. I didn’t think he would when I told him!”

And so, loaded in, up they went.

Until the moment came, the jump.



Grimme says, “was just beautiful. I just couldn’t get over the scenery.”

Just as beautiful- the thoughts of his wife.



Grimme says, “I was thinking of her too. I didn’t see her. I thought maybe she would join me.”

And though she wasn’t there. Their legacy- a still, growing family- was there to cheer him safely to the ground.



Grimme said, “yeah, it was more than I expected.”



Grimme says that George Bush was one of his idols.

The former president made his jump at 94 years old – that’s why Grimme felt he could, and should, make the jump.