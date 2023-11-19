WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—An exiting low pressure system will leave a chance mainly for some scattered showers into the late morning and early afternoon hours across Texoma; however, north of the Red River a chance for isolated thunderstorms exist until mid-afternoon. In the meantime, highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 60’s with overnight lows in the 40’s.

A couple of cold fronts are expected this coming week. Colder air will begin to filter in through a wind shift from a southerly flow along the surface to more of a northerly flow. Those northerly winds will be quite strong for the first couple of days of the week but will eventually calm through Thanksgiving until another cold front pushes in and really starts to affect our highs and lows headed into the weekend.