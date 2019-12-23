“Angel of Antigo” donates gold coins

Breaking News
WISCONSIN (WJFW/NBC News) — The Salvation Army says there’s an angel living in the small town of Antigo, Wisconsin. 

Someone left ten gold coins in their red kettle outside a Fleet Farm store earlier last week. 

The gold coins are valued at more than $1,500.

“This is a community that is very giving, but it also has a lot of needs. This donation will end up going a long way to help some folks get their needs met this coming year,” said Salvation Army Kettle Coordinator Cavan Kelly.

