“Angel of Antigo” donates gold coins

WISCONSIN (WJFW/NBC News) — The Salvation Army says there’s an angel living in the small town of Antigo, Wisconsin.

Someone left ten gold coins in their red kettle outside a Fleet Farm store earlier last week.

The gold coins are valued at more than $1,500.

“This is a community that is very giving, but it also has a lot of needs. This donation will end up going a long way to help some folks get their needs met this coming year,” said Salvation Army Kettle Coordinator Cavan Kelly.

