Animal rescue operators charged after more than 140 dogs die

(FOX NEWS) — A couple who operated an animal rescue face multiple charges after authorities found about 150 dead dogs on property in Missouri and Texas and rescued hundreds more animals who were packed into cages and living in “unimaginable” conditions, law enforcement said.

Tiffany and Steven Woodington operated All Accounted For, which brought animals from Texas to Missouri, the Benton County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Monday. Authorities said they found nearly 300 animals living at the operations in Texas and Missouri, but that many of the animals would have to be euthanized because of poor health.

Tiffany Woodington, 49, is charged in Missouri with 10 counts of felony animal abuse and two misdemeanor counts of animal abuse. Her husband, Steven Woodington, 55, is charged in Texas with animal cruelty. A second man described as the caretaker also was charged in Texas with animal cruelty.

All three are free on bond. No attorney is listed for Tiffany Woodington in online court records and she doesn’t have a listed number. It was unclear whether her husband has an attorney.