WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls is one step closer to new rules that will affect every pet owner and business in the city.

The Director of Health met with the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee again Friday to further the process of revising the animal ordinance.

Revisions include a ban on dogs riding in pickup beds and required microchips for dogs and cats.

“The Animal Shelter Advisory Committee voted today to recommend the ordinance to Board of Health,” Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health Director Lou Kreidler said. “This will be the first time that they’ve heard it in its totality.”

The committee voted at Friday’s meeting after a couple of minor changes from the first presentation last month.

The changes come after discussions with a number of stakeholders.

“Our residential permits, our commercial permits, rescues, local veterinarians, and a few others,” Wichita Falls Animal Services Administrator and ASAC member Nicki Bacon said. “That way everybody has a voice and we’re listening and we can make those changes as we see fit.”

They’re also wanting public input through an ordinance feedback form.

“We really felt like it was important to get citizens input on the ordinance changes not only those that we’ve gotten in the stakeholder meetings but from the general public as well,” Kreidler said.

Now the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Board of Health will decide whether or not to vote to recommend the revisions to City Council.

“It has been a long arduous process, we have looked into several other cities here in Texas, a lot of them that are comparable to our city,” Bacon said.

“I’m really excited about where we are in the feedback from the stakeholder meetings and I really think this will be an important step for Wichita Falls and our animal community,” Kreidler said.

After 22 drafts of revisions to the animal ordinance, Wichita Falls residents may see changes before the holiday season.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Board of Health meets Sept. 13 at noon and the Wichita Falls City Council could vote on the ordinance as soon as Oct. 1.

If approved, the ordinance could go into effect Nov. 15.

To read the revisions and anonymously voice thoughts before it’s too late, find the feedback form here.