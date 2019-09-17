Annetta Pope announces her candidacy for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 23-year Veteran and former City Councilor, Annetta Pope is announcing her candidacy for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1.

You can see Pope on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Wichita County Courthouse on 7th st.

Annetta Pope was born in Wichita Falls. She is a proud Veteran who served in the United States Air Force for over 23 years as a Senior Non-Commissioned Officer.

She also served the city of Wichita Falls as a City Councilor from May 2011 to May 2015, during the area drought.

Annetta has served on numerous boards in the city, including the United Way Board, the United Regional Foundation Board, and other committees while serving as City Councilor.

Annetta is currently serving University Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls.

