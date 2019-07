GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) The summer musical for Graham this year is, “Annie” starring Evie Wenninger as Annie.

“Annie”, will be playing at Graham Memorial Auditorium June 21 through June 23, and then again June 28 through June 30.

Friday and Saturday shows start at 7 p.m. Sunday shows are a matinee time of 2 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door and are $12-$15.