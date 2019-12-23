Annual Dallas event helps homeless get back on their feet

DALLAS— More than 500 homeless people got the VIP treatment Monday at the Omni Dallas.

It’s an annual event put on by the “Soup-Mobile.”.

But this year, instead of putting the homeless in a hotel room for the night, they held a banquet and job fair with on site interviews.

“This year, for the first time, an opportunity for a lot of them to get jobs on the spot to help them move to the next level,” Soup-Mobile spokesperson Meliene Roussel said.

The Soup-Mobile calls the change “trading a night for a lifetime.”