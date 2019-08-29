Annual I.d.e.a. WF competition in full swing with 2019 finalists

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The competition that forces businesses to imagine, design, engage and act has been in full swing and now that the top six finalists have been named.

This week, Shatanya Clarke will take a look at what their growth goals are and how this experience could help them get there.

Kids are doing things that many people can’t, and that’s what owner drew hill said he wants to expand to reach more kids in town with the possible help of I.d.e.a. WF.

The owners of Endunamoo Strength and conditioning and Board and Brush, have big dreams, dreams that could soon be a reality if they are named the winner of I.d.e.a. WF.

“We feel like I.d.e.a. WF would,” Board and Brush co-owner Casey Hrncirik said. “Kinda just kind just put us on the right path to take and definitely introduce us to more of the community and leaders of Wichita Falls.”

“With I.d.e.a. WF, I’ve learned more of the intricacies of business, projections and actually see where I was,” Endunamoo owner Drew Hill said. “I really have never taken a hard look at where I was, where I am and where I could go and that has been very inspirational and very helpful because we do plan on growing.”

Drew Hill and Casey Hrncirik are among the finalists in the annual program designed to invest time, money and support in small businesses.

Endunamoo specializes in kids sports performance and board and brush bring families and friends together in a creative environment.

“In Wichita Falls, I think there is a gap in youth training, a lot of training is built and designed around adults, get in shape, lose weight but for kids, a lot of their goals are to get faster, get stronger, reduce injury risks,” Hill said.

“Whenever you do come you bring your husband, your girlfriends, co-workers you make those special memories and that’s what we are all about,” Hrncirik said,

Both believe through the hard work they have put in so far, whether they score first place or not the knowledge they have attained through this process will surely lead them toward their end goals.

