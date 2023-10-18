WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Connections Academy is a tuition-free online accredited public school that meets all the Texas educational and high school graduation requirements but still has all of the bells and whistles that physical schools in Texas have.

Many students who transfer to the program have been victims of bullying, leading the institution to work hard to prevent bullying.

School counselor Paige Morris is a high school counselor with the program but has experience with elementary students as well and talks about the process of bullying and preventing it. Morris said that before anything measures can be taken when addressing bullying the situation must be classified as actual bullying.

“Unfortunately, conflict between two parties isn’t bullying; some people can just be really nasty due to a bad day,” said Morris. “Especially if the conflict is coming from both directions but if it’s three or more instances and coming from one direction, then we can look at bullying.”

According to Texas bullying prevention policies and procedures bullying is classified as, “A single significant act or a pattern of acts by one or more students directed at another student.” This student is exploited by an imbalance of power, which can be verbal, electronic or physical conduct.

If the student has a fear of the other person or property has been destroyed this also classifies as bullying in the Texas State Legislation. Texas Connections Academy goes through extensive measures to ensure that students are protected from bullying.

“We meet through Zoom, which protects the student and through other safe havens for confidentiality,” Morris said.

Morris said that although Texas is a bigger state doesn’t mean that we have more bullying than other states which is why it’s important to spread anti-bullying laws everywhere.

“National Unity Day” is encouraged on October 18, 2023, and for people to wear the color orange to unite each other through kindness, acceptance and inclusion.

For more resources on how to see the signs of bullying or help someone who is being bullied click here.