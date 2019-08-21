Apple releases a new virtual credit card

CALIFORNIA (KFDX/KJTL) — Apple is venturing into new high tech territory as well, hoping you’ll ditch your other credit cards.

Backed by Goldman Sachs, the apple card is designed to help customers manage their finances.

The virtual card has no fees, tools to track your spending, and offers a higher level of privacy and security.

Users can also reach a support system at any time through iMessage. To celebrate the launch, Apple is expanding its three-percent cashback policy to all uber and uber eats purchases.

Customers with the iPhone six and later can now apply for the card through the wallet app.