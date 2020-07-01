Apple to close 30 more stores across seven states

FILE – In this March 14 2020 file photo, Apple employees work inside a closed Apple store in Miami. Apple is temporarily closing 11 stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina just few weeks after reopening them in hopes that consumers would be able to shop in them without raising the risk of infecting them or company workers with the novel coronavirus that caused COVID-19. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Apple will close 30 additional stores across seven states, including Alabama, California, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada and Oklahoma.

The additional 30 closures means 77 of Apple’s 271 stores will be closed by the end of business on Thursday.

Last week, an Apple spokesman blamed the “current COVID-19 conditions.”

“We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible,” the spokesman told CNBC.

Apple Stores closing on Thursday:



Alabama

The Summit

California

Glendale Galleria

Northridge

Pasadena

The Grove

Third St. Promenade

Century City

Manhattan Village

Beverly Center

Sherman Oaks

Topanga

Los Cerritos

The Americana at Brand

Valencia Town Center

Victoria Gardens

The Oaks

Georgia

Cumberland Mall

Perimeter

Lenox Square

Avalon

Mall of Georgia

Idaho

Boise Towne Square

Louisiana

Baton Rouge

Lakeside Shopping Center

Nevada

Fashion Show

The Forum Shops

Town Square

Summerlin

Oklahoma

Penn Square

Woodland Hills