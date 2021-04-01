April Fool’s Day is back and so are the company pranks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If you see a story you find strange Thursday, especially one involving a favorite food brand, here’s a reminder: It’s April Fool’s Day.

Over the past few years, it’s become a trend for brands to release “fake news” about new products or services on or around April 1. These stories can garner extra publicity – and induce groans or chuckles depending on how well the humor hits the mark.

Here’s a list of some April Fool’s items being touted for 2021.

White Castle’s Relax & Rejuvenate Bath Collection

According to White Castle’s news release, “The 100-year-old family-owned company says that on April 1, it will introduce three bath products created to look and smell like its famous Original Slider.”

The Columbus-based burger chain goes on to add these product details:

Bath onions – Similar to bath bombs, White Castle’s bath onions are dissolved in a hot, freshly drawn bath, creating that soothing, one-of-a-kind aroma of steam-grilled onions.

Scrub patty – This square loofah sponge has five holes, just like a Slider. Lather it up with body wash and it becomes a pampering at-home spa treatment.

Steamy sheet mask – This moisturizing steamy sheet mask recreates the regenerative properties of White Castle’s world-famous steamed buns.

Green Giant and PEEPS limited-edition cauliflower-flavored marshmallow bunnies

Green Giant’s announcement of its “partnership” with PEEPS might have people wrinkling their noses and scratching their heads. With a quote from the PEEPS brand manager that references the “cauliflower trend,” it’s easy to understand why some could second-guess whether it’s true or not.

“The cauliflower trend is hard to miss – these days we see it being used in everything from pizza crusts to tots and beyond,” said Caitlin Servian, PEEPS Brand Manager. “We thought it was time for PEEPS® to get in on the fun, which is why we teamed up with a leading brand in vegetable innovation, Green Giant, to bring this unique product offering to fans across the country.”

Green Giant® and PEEPS® Partner to Introduce Limited-Edition Cauliflower Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies

V by Velveeta

Kraft got into the game this year by promoting a Velveeta skincare line.

A video on YouTube promoting the line suggests you can now “immerse yourself in the serenity of smoothness.”

A matching website offers the opportunity to “join the waitlist” and displays a daily moisturizer, night cream and renewal serum.

‘Voltswagen’ name change

Earlier this week, Volkswagen of America issued false statements saying it would change its brand name to “Voltswagen” to stress its commitment to electric vehicles, then reversed Tuesday, admitting the supposed name change was a joke.

Company spokesman Mark Gillies confirmed Tuesday that the statement had been a pre-April Fool’s Day joke after having insisted Monday that the release was legitimate and the name change accurate.