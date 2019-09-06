Arcade Upgrades: Fun goes high tech

News
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CAROLINA (NBC News) — Craft beer and axe-throwing might be the new ‘dinner and a movie’.

Millennials are flocking to new entertainment concepts popping up across the country.

Coliseum V is one of those, gearing up for its grand opening in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I think people want a social, interactive experience,” says creator Philip McHugh.

Coliseum V offers archery tag, laser tag, and more virtual reality games.

The experience is open to all ages, but with 72 pour-your-own taps, the 21 and older crowd is expected to be the main audience.

VR arcades are already mainstream in other countries, and the industry is expected to grow by $8 billion in the United States by 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

QHS opens coffee bar

Thumbnail for the video titled "QHS opens coffee bar"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-6-19"

August job report

Thumbnail for the video titled "August job report"

American soldier dies in war, killed in car bomb

Thumbnail for the video titled "American soldier dies in war, killed in car bomb"

Philippine officials arrest American woman for attempting to steal a baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Philippine officials arrest American woman for attempting to steal a baby"

Death of Kylie Rae Harris

Thumbnail for the video titled "Death of Kylie Rae Harris"

WFISD officials see enrollment increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFISD officials see enrollment increase"

Montague Co. nonprofit helps abused, neglected children in needs volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Montague Co. nonprofit helps abused, neglected children in needs volunteers"

September marks 136 years since first train rolled into WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "September marks 136 years since first train rolled into WF"

Updates to Texas digital privacy laws take effect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Updates to Texas digital privacy laws take effect"

MSU officials excited for Centennial Hall grand opening Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU officials excited for Centennial Hall grand opening Friday"

Funding for Autism CARES Act set to expire at end of month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funding for Autism CARES Act set to expire at end of month"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News