Archer City community members leave a permanent mark on town’s mystery mural

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Kathy Morrison came up with the idea of a big, inclusive mural painted by the hands of the Archer City community, to fund-raise for this year’s Christmas On The Square War Memorial decorations.

The mural was divided up by Morrison and sold by squares to the community. Each person paints their square as shown on a card they receive upon purchase.

“I tried to think of something that would please everybody in town,” Morrison said. “When it’s done they’re gonna be surprised. There’s gonna be something for everybody in the whole town.”

So this big mural is a mystery until the entire thing is finished and everyone in the community is invited to come out and paint their own square. You’ll get your own paintbrush, your cup of paint, and they’ll tell you exactly what to do with the square that you get.

“I’ve done it with junior high and high school students and did it in college myself, the big ones. If you don’t let them know what it is, they each have a goal,” Morrison said. “They finish their square and then they’re waiting to see. They don’t think about the big picture, we just want them to do their part.”

And getting the community involved is essential to bettering the town, for future generations to come.

“We have a lot of community support,” Building Owner Gregg Miller said. “We have brand new schools here. you know, we have a brand new water plant that will come online in about 2 to 3 months. we have to keep the citizens involved so they’ll have invested interest in the community. because we want the people of archer city to feel like they own the town. be very proud of where they live.”

After everyone has painted their square, they’re asked to sign it as a permanent mark of their work in beautifying the town.