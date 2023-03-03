WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – It isn’t called Friday fun -day for nothing. Archer City ISD hosted a Ninja Anywhere obstacle course right in their parking lot for pr e-k to 12th grade to participate in.

Although Pre-K through 2nd grade were having fun jumping and running around, there’s a message in being a ninja for the day.

How about a ninja obstacle course for recess? This Friday, Archer City ISD got to host ninja anywhere as a student morale builder.

“Something for the students to look forward to, but as you heard in the directions, it’s also to tell them that even if you struggle, you can do it. It’s really a chance for them to see, and get a little bit of physical activity but to see even when they struggle, they can still accomplish something,”

“Seeing their eyes light up when they come out and see the course and seeing all the different opportunities and when they celebrate when they’re successful, that’s really empowering,” the Principal of Archer High School, John Sherrill said.

Chief Executive of Ninja Anywhere Josh McLain says as a physical therapist, in the health care system.

he many times sees people reactive, he wants to be proactive and teach kids endurance; to keep on going.

“Health and movement is fun, that’s really the biggest message coming out of it, and that we can empower people through the movement that we do. Changing their lives through one obstacle, or overcoming one challenge at a time,” Founder, Chief Executive Ninja, Dr. Josh McLain said.

The event was fully funded by donations from the community, Bobby Smith, owner of Twisted Smith’s Designs.

and one of the sponsors for the event says any chance to help the kids of his community – he takes it.

“As a business owner around the area, I like to be able to meet with the kids, talk about entrepreneurship, stuff like that, things that are lost in today’s world, it’s not about the sponsorship, it is about the kids and the community, so the more we can build the community and these kids up, it’s a pleasure,” Sponsor, Bobby Smith said.

McLain says the biggest advantage they have is being able to bring Ninja Anywhere – literally.

“The fun part is that we can bring this thing no matter where we are, so now instead of having to have access or having to have the resources, to get to Dallas or a bigger city around here instead we can come to you guys and empower all the kids and the community and even that one small message, they start saying I can do it, I can try it, it’s going to come around and impact the community at some level,” Dr. McLain said.

Giving a message to children while young, through exercising and having fun. This was the first time Archer City ISD hosted Ninja Anywhere and Principal Sherrill says that with the turnout they had today, you can expect it to not be the last one.