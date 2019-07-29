Archer City VFD benefit named after late volunteer fireman

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) —The Archer City community came together for the Volunteer Fire Department’s second annual benefit. In 2018, volunteer fireman Allen Davis came up with the idea of a brisket meal barbecue to raise money for the fire department. Davis died in June, yet his passing didn’t stop these firemen from carrying out the benefit in his honor.

“As the family of Allen we really wanna say that we appreciate the community for continuing on with this fundraiser,” Wife Trisha Davis said. “The start of this year took off like wildfire and Allen would be very proud of all of us for continuing on to support the fire department.”

The Davis family, receiving a plaque in his honor, appreciate a piece of what Davis is leaving behind for Archer City, all thanks to his former colleagues.

“He asked that we could do this on a yearly basis and even without Allen we wanted to go forth with it in his honor and this was named the Allen Davis memorial barbecue for our fire department,” Archer City VFD Assistant Chief Chris Aultman said.

Although the event was focused mainly on Davis’ memory this year, the event has become an important one for the whole town.

“It’s important for our community to have a good fire department and this is one of the ways we can support them and raise funds for the fire department.,” Archer City Citizen Dale Richey said.

With a silent auction, baked goods sale and brisket meals by donation, all proceeds from the benefit will go towards the station for things like new equipment, truck maintenance, and replenishing basic materials.