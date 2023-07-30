ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Archer City Volunteer Fire Department’s 6th annual barbecue benefit dinner turned out to be a huge success.

Those in attendance got some yummy brisket that the firefighters prepared on Tuesday. All proceeds and donations from the event went directly to the firefighters. The money helps them maintain their equipment and ensure they can better serve their community.

Kelvin Green, the department’s fire chief, said that the community is the reason why they keep hosting this event.

“Our city is a pretty special place,” said Green. “You know, it’s just like any other small town around here. But the community has always been very supportive of us, and it’s a pretty good feeling whenever you walk in here, and you see the community turn out like this.”

If you missed out on their fundraiser, you can still donate to the Archer City Fire Department by writing a check to City Hall and addressing it to the Archer City Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo credit: Ariel Reed (KFDX/KJTL) Photo credit: Ariel Reed (KFDX/KJTL) Photo credit: Ariel Reed (KFDX/KJTL)