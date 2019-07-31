Archer Co. administrators prevent election tampering

News

by: Wes Rapaport

Posted: / Updated:
voting

(ARCHER)—County election administrators said they’re sharing best practices to prevent tampering with Texas elections.

“I am getting a lot of information crammed into my brain in three days,” Archer Co. Elections Administrator and Voter Registrar Christie Mooney said.

Christie Mooney has run the elections and voter registration in Archer County for 7 years, and she’s one-person operation for roughly around 6270 voters give or take, and soaking up everything she can while in Austin.

“Every election official needs to learn the new laws that came out of the legislative session that just happened,” Mooney said.

Some of those changes include a new cybersecurity assessment for each county’s election systems to identify shortcomings.

“They’ll come in, assess our county, look at weaknesses and vulnerabilities, tell us where we need to set up safeguards and protect ourselves and our counties,” Mooney said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Cutest Pet Contest
Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News