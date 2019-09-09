Archer County 4-H prepares members for Food, Nutrition contests

The county has leaders who guide participants in contests for FCH quiz bowl, food show, food challenge and ag project ID contests.

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)—Archer County 4-H clubs are learning what it takes to participate in the food and nutrition project.

On Sunday Archer County 4-H hosted a food and nutrition open house.

The county has leaders who guide participants in contests for FCH quiz bowl, food show, food challenge, and agriculture project ID contests.

They’ll practice and study before the first contest in early October.

Archer County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health Maranda Revell said each year new members join 4-H, highlighting the need for these type of events.

“Give the kids, the new kids, the opportunity to mingle with the experienced kids, ask questions, find out what the contest looks like,” Revell said.

Revell said every county has the same opportunities.

Information on how to find your local office can be found here.