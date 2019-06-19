Archer woman with long criminal record heads back to prison

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL)—An Archer City woman with a long record of thefts, forgery and fraud is going back to prison.

Kathleen Reis, 50, received two sentences of two years each for theft with previous convictions and for possession of meth.

In 2014, Reis was arrested after police officers said she stole several thousand dollars from another woman’s bank account over several days.

Reis was arrested at Postel Credit Union on McNiel Avenue in the drive-thru.

An employee of the credit union said Reis presented the driver’s license of another woman and said the woman was in the car with her and had authorized her to withdraw $900 from her account.

The employee said the account holder was not the person in the car so she called the account holder, who told her that her driver’s license was stolen.

Officials determined around $3,400 had been taken out of the account illegally over several days.

Reis has a lengthy conviction record for thefts, forgery, possession of other persons ID information, prostitution and drugs.