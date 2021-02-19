Area water main break causes Comanche Red River Hotel & Casino, Comanche Travel Plaza to temporarily close

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to water issues in Tillman County and the city of Frederick, the Comanche Red River Hotel & Casino and the Comanche Travel Place in Devol are temporarily closed after a water main break in the area.

Officials made this announcement on the casino’s Facebook page. To view the post, look below:

The casino gets its water from Tillman County Rural Water District 1. The district has two wells and blends its supply with water out of Frederick to service that area as well. During the winter storm, the City of Frederick had a two-foot mainline break, which drained all of the water tower. Tillman County officials said it took crews more than a day to find the break due to weather conditions.

However, once the break was repaired, crews found additional issues with its pump station. Meanwhile in Tillman County, one of its wells went down because of severe conditions and the the district’s water wells could not keep up with the high water demand.

Anyone who has water in Frederick and Tillman County are being asked to conserve.

It’s unclear with the water issues will be resolved, but the casino and travel center will be closed until repairs are made.