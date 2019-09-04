Ariana Grande is suing Forever 21

(KFDX/KJTL) — Ariana grande is suing popular clothing brand Forever 21.

The “dangerous woman” herself is suing the clothing company and spinoff beauty brand Riley Rose, alleging they “stole” the singer’s “name, likeness, and other intellectual property.”

Grande’s legal team claims the company sought out an endorsement deal with the pop star, but the deal didn’t happen after they disagreed on a fair payment.

The lawsuit claims the company and Riley Rose published pictures and videos that made it seem like grande was endorsing the brand.

She is demanding $10 million in damages for copyright infringement, among other illegal proceedings.

