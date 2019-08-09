‘Armed person’ arrested at Missouri Walmart, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri (CNN) — An armed person was confronted and arrested Thursday afternoon at a Walmart, according to police in Springfield, Missouri.

“An individual was detained. We do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time. More info to come,” the police department tweeted. It said the incident occurred at a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Springfield Police Lt. Mike Lucas said officers responded after receiving a call of an active shooter. He said the recent spate of mass shootings in public places may have placed callers on heightened alert.

“All we know is the fact that he walked in here heavily armed with body armor on in military fatigues and caused a great amount of panic inside the store. So, he certainly had the capability the potential to harm people,” said Springfield Police Lt. Mike Lucas.

“And then obviously what’s happened in Texas and Dayton and all that kind of stuff in the last seven days. That’s on everybody’s mind. So I think a lot of people here thought you know, that they were, I mean, it got called in as an active shooter call,” Lucas said.