Armed robbers wearing medical masks hold up business

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said robbers took advantage of the mask-wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic to rob a local business. It happened Saturday night at Precision Tune Auto Care at 2852 Government Boulevard. Police say three people entered the business wearing medical masks and robbed it at gunpoint. They took the money, then took off. Police have tracked down one of the suspects, 28-year-old Sicari Manzy was arrested. She is charged with robbery.

Manzy has a prior record with multiple theft arrests.

Precision Tune Auto Care released the surveillance video from Saturday mornings incident, you can see the crime play out below.