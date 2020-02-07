Army nurse reunites with Navy Seal who saved his life

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – An army nurse had the surprise of his life when he came face to face with a soldier he saved overseas more than a decade ago.

U.S Army Major Joe Pagnoni of Feeding Hills was an Army nurse during the War in Iraq in 2007. Navy Seal Jason Redman was near death when Pagnoni helped tend to his wounds.

By chance, the two met last weekend at a fundraiser in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

“I said to him, you probably don’t remember me. But I was your nurse when you were wounded in 2007 and I’m the one that put you on the plane to fly home. He said he was dumbstruck, I mean he was dumbfounded.” U.S Army Major Joe Pagnoni

Jason Redman, the wounded Navy Seal is now a businessman and motivational speaker of national acclaim.

Army Major Pagnoni hopes to stay in touch with the formerly wounded Navy Seal, calling it a once in a lifetime experience for both men.





