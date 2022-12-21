WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrest robbery suspect and victim in alleged “drug rip.”

According to the arrest affidavit, on Dec. 10, 2022, police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Borton Street for a burglary. The victim told them three men entered their house and held them and another victim, Daryl Torres, at gunpoint.

The victim said he knew one of the suspects, Desmond Sanders, because he had gone to school with him. The victim said the robbers demanded money and struck the other victim with a gun and fired the weapon into the wall. The victim told police Sanders and the other two suspects took items including shoes, clothes, and money before fleeing the scene.

On Dec. 14, a narcotics search warrant was executed at the same address. Police arrested Torres for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, Fentanyl. During a post-Miranda interview, Torres told police Sanders and two other suspects entered the house and held him and the other victim at gunpoint.

Torres said Sanders struck him in the head with the handgun. The investigator noted a bruise and contusion on Torres’ head. A photo lineup was provided, and Sanders was identified as the suspect.

An arrest warrant was issued, and Sanders was arrested on Tuesday, Dec 20. He is charged with Burglary of a Habitation with intent of other Felony.

In October, Sanders took a plea deal and was placed on 6 years probation after he pulled a gun on a hospital security guard in 2021.