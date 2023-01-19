WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man sentenced to probation for arson after he tried to burn down a barn when the victim refused to give him a cigarette had his probation revoked after he allegedly tested positive for marijuana.

Daniel Everett Gilbreath, 53, was jailed on Thursday, January 19, after he allegedly failed to meet the terms of his community supervision by failing a drug test.

According to court documents, Gilbert was arrested and charged with arson stemming from an incident that happened on Peterson Road in May 2018. Wichita County deputies were sent to investigate a report of someone trying to burn down a barn with somebody in it.

The victim told them he had permission from the property owner to live in the barn.

The victim said, Gilbreath, the property owner’s son, woke him around 2:30 a.m. and asked him for a cigarette. When he declined to give him one, Gilbreath told him he was going to burn the barn down with the victim in it.

Gilbreath attempted to set some grass near the barn on fire using an accelerant, but due to recent rain, the fire burned out.

Later that morning, Gilbreath returned and asked for a cigarette. When the victim told him he did not have any, Gilbreath threatened to burn the barn down again. The victim said he saw Gilbreath pouring what appeared to be charcoal fluid on wood inside the barn, but the wood was wet, and the fire went out.

Investigators found an empty bottle of charcoal fluid, a gas can, and some burned papers that were used to start the fire.

Gilbreath was arrested and charged with arson. He received a four-year probation.

His probation was revoked on Tuesday, January 17, after he allegedly tested positive for marijuana. He is being held in the Wichita County Jail without bond.