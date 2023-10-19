WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Foyer Gallery of the Juanita Harvey Art Gallery is showing an exhibition of Functional Ceramics.

Midwestern State University (MSU) is presenting an exhibition of Functional Ceramics until November 3, 2023.

The exhibit displays functional art which encompasses everything from furniture and lighting to dishes and even books. Functional art is applied art for use. It is designed to serve a purpose and with aesthetics in mind. The Foyer Gallery of the Juanita Harvey Art Gallery contains special selections from previous and international students dating back to the 1980’s. One of the most exquisite art pieces is a bowl that contains pigments and soils from across the world. It was made by a student from Israel.

The MSU venue is special because it is smaller than most galleries, yet it contains some of the most delicate pieces. The time frame to design these items ranges from three weeks to minutes depending on the structure. Functional ceramics are important because they are works of art that can be used for everyday life.