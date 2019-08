WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Two more pieces of art have just galloped onto Midwestern State University’s campus.

It is two of four horses by an artist in Wyoming, Vic Payne, that represents the students’ journey from their freshman through senior year in college.

The sophomore and junior horses arrived Fridayday and the other two are expected to be installed before the grand opening of the new Centennial Hall on Sep. 6.

Each horse is a lifesize and a half.