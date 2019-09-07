Artists craft ceramics for Empty Bowls preparations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Preparations are underway for the eighth annual Empty Bowls, helping support the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

Artists were at MSU, making the different bowls for the event on Saturday. The Empty Bowls chair said she’s happy to be a part of helping raise funds for the food bank.

“We’re all so caught up in our own lives sometimes that we don’t realize the food insecurity in our community,” Amanda Culley said. “Being on this committee and being involved in this event is very eye-opening. It’s very heartwarming to know we are making a difference in the community.”

Empty Bowls is Oct. 15, 2019, from 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State.