Arts Alive! Home and Garden festival comes to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2021 Arts Alive! Home and Garden Festival is at the MPEC in Wichita Falls this weekend.

This is a fundraising event for the arts council, which serves Wichita Falls and the surrounding area through arts programming, events and educations.

The Art Council is comprised of two historic buildings: The Kemp and the Forum. Both buildings have gone through significant renovations.

Art Council’s mission is to nurture and strengthen the artistic, cultural, and educational quality of the Wichita Falls community and surrounding areas.

Admission is $8 if you buy online in advance and $10 at the door.

