Arts Council of Wichita Falls: Summer art camps & camp on the go

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) From anime to learning to write in cursive the Arts Council of Wichita Falls is offering a summer camp for your kiddo.

Prices start at $80 and camps get underway on July 8.

Click here for more information.

They also offer free art camps for non-profit organizations.

It’s called Camp On The Go!

The Arts Council takes summer art camps to different non-profit organizations. We provide a fun-filled week of art lessons with free supplies.

-TEKS based art lessons

-Free art supplies

-Free art instruction

-Exposure to visual arts in a positive environment

All Non-Profits may apply!

For more information on partnering with The Arts Council on Camp On The Go, please contact Christine Heidebrecht at education@artscouncilwf.org or call 940-767-2787!