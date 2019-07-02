Arts Council of Wichita Falls: Summer art camps & camp on the go

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) From anime to learning to write in cursive the Arts Council of Wichita Falls is offering a summer camp for your kiddo.
Prices start at $80 and camps get underway on July 8.
Click here for more information.
They also offer free art camps for non-profit organizations.
It’s called Camp On The Go!
The Arts Council takes summer art camps to different non-profit organizations. We provide a fun-filled week of art lessons with free supplies.
-TEKS based art lessons
-Free art supplies
-Free art instruction
-Exposure to visual arts in a positive environment
All Non-Profits may apply!
For more information on partnering with The Arts Council on Camp On The Go, please contact Christine Heidebrecht at education@artscouncilwf.org or call 940-767-2787!