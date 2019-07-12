ArtZeum: Small Wonders – Insects and Art

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Friday, July 12, you can learn all about insects at The Kemp.

It’s part of ArtZeum., a FREE annual interactive children’s art exhibit.

It includes multiple interconnected stations where kids can learn about the arts through play and hands-on activities. Each year features a new theme, allowing them to create new experiences for participants.

This year’s theme is “Small Wonders: Insects and Art”, combining high-definition, larger-than-life insect photographs with a multitude of hands-on learning centers.

Dr. Roy Vogtsberger from the MSUTexas Biology Department will be at The Kemp with microscopes and a variety of insect samples until 5 p.m.

The exhibit is open through August 11.

