As family members mourn the loss of Justin Williams, authorities continue their search for suspect

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Investigators continue their search for a suspect they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a man in his own home in Graham early Sunday morning, February 28.

Family members of Justin Williams, 49, said the suspect broke into his home, shot him in his living room recliner, and took off in his pick-up truck.

Courtney and Colton, Williams’ children, said they will never forget the great memories they shared with their dad.

“He caught like a 43-pound Blue Cat. Pulled up over here in his White Chevrolet pick-up. Came out here and showed my Papa. That will stick with me forever,” Colton said.

“Anything we needed he was there for us,” Courtney said.

Justin’s brother Larry said everyone in Graham lost a friend Sunday.

“He was the life of the party. He really was. He was one of the best people you’d know. He didn’t know an enemy. He didn’t know a stranger,” Larry said. “If he saw someone walking down the street. Hungry. Homeless. He’d take them in. That’s just how Justin was. That’s how we were raised.”

Family members of Justin said he was asleep in his living room when he was shot.

Law enforcement officials have named Brett “Bubba” Lippert, 37, as a suspect and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

As authorities continue to search for Lippert, Justin’s friends and family search for ways to cope with their loss, and the stunned members of the community search for answers.

“I have no clue,” Larry said. “It’s a senseless, cold-blooded murder.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact local law enforcement.

The Williams family has started a GoFundMe page to help offset funeral costs.