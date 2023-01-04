WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police arrest a man they say assaulted his girlfriend twice, the second time when she locked the apartment door, and he kicked it in.

Kole Koons is charged with assault family violence.

The victim said he arrived at the apartment on Berkley about 4 a.m. Monday, acting erratically and appeared to be on narcotics. She said he admitted taking Fentanyl.

She said he suddenly “freaked out” and began choking her on the bed, and when she tried to get away, he dragged her into the bathroom and locked the door and pinned her to the floor with his fist on her throat.

She said there was an 18-month -old infant on the bed during the assault. She said when she tried to dial 9-1-1 he took her phone and left.

She locked the door and said after she went to sleep, he returned and kicked the door in, and after sitting down for a while, he jumped up and grabbed her by her hair and shoved her head into the wall.

Police said they found red marks on her neck and a hole in the wall.