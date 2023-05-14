A major accident shut down a portion of U.S. 287 between F.M 369 and Rifle Range Road Sunday morning. Photo Credit: KFDX/KJTL

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Several agencies are on the scene of a multi-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 287, between F.M 369 and Rifle Range Road.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. at the scene, shortly after 2 a.m., Sunday, May 14, a crash involving several vehicles shut down the freeway. At least two people were killed, and several people were hospitalized.



Officials said the freeway will be closed for several hours while the scene is investigated and asked the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.